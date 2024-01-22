Wolfe Research Upgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.63.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.