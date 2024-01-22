Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

See Also

