Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

PATK has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

PATK opened at $98.23 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $26,275,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,003 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.