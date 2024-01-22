NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.23. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

