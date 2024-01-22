NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Down 5.1 %
NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.23. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
