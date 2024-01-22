Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HOLX. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.18.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

