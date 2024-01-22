StockNews.com Lowers Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.4 %

Universal Insurance stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $481.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $360.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

