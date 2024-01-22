Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

