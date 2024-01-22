Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

