voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VJET stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.20. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 51.95% and a negative net margin of 34.70%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

