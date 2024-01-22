Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.9 %

TAIT opened at $3.19 on Friday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taitron Components by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.