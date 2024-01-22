StockNews.com Lowers Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROIC. Bank of America cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 206.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 78,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,819,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.7% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

