Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.51. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
