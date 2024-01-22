Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Energous stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energous will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Energous

Institutional Trading of Energous

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $166,804.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period.

Energous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.