Business First Bancshares (BFST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, analysts expect Business First Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $580.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $799,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

