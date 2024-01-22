NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

See Also

