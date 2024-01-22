JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JELD stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

