iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iPower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.