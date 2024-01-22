iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
