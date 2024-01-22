Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.73.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $187.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock worth $147,523,080. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

