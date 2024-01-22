StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Evogene stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Evogene has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Evogene had a negative net margin of 354.35% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

