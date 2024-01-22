StockNews.com Downgrades Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Sell

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.34.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $103.59 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

