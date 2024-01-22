Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 1,419,900.0 %

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

