Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

About Vista Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.