Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.71.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vista Gold
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
