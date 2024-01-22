Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALDX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALDX

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

ALDX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $181.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.47. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.