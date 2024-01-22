Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of PBA opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,425,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

