Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Orion Energy Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In related news, insider Scott A. Green bought 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

