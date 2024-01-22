OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.83.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

