Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AWH opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 198.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

