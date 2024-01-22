Andrew Livingston Purchases 19 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.84) per share, with a total value of £146.87 ($186.88).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.43) per share, with a total value of £147.60 ($187.81).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 769 ($9.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.76. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 605 ($7.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 835 ($10.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 762.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 721.47. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,260.66, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.07) to GBX 835 ($10.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.07) to GBX 835 ($10.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 806.25 ($10.26).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

