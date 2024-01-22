Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Shares of CVLG opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $608.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 586.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

