Insider Buying: Currys plc (LON:CURY) Insider Buys £29,400 in Stock

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Marsh acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($37,409.34).
Currys Trading Down 2.8 %
CURY stock opened at GBX 48.02 ($0.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £542.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. Currys plc has a 52 week low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.35 ($1.05). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.72) price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Currys to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 64 ($0.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
About Currys
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
