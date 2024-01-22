Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $127.14. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

