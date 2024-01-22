StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of WYY opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.35. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
