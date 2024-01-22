StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of WYY opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.35. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth $35,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth $37,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

