Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 257.52% and a negative net margin of 73.94%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

