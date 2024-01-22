United States Natural Gas Fund Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 24th (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, January 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 24th.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

UNG opened at $5.20 on Monday. United States Natural Gas Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 811.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

