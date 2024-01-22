ParaZero Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PRZO) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

ParaZero Technologies’ (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 23rd. ParaZero Technologies had issued 1,950,000 shares in its public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $7,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of ParaZero Technologies’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ParaZero Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ PRZO opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81. ParaZero Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Get ParaZero Technologies alerts:

ParaZero Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

Receive News & Ratings for ParaZero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParaZero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.