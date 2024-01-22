Community Bank System (CBU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Community Bank System to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. Community Bank System’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBU. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

