D.R. Horton (DHI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $155.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $156.77.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,462.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

