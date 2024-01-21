ABCMETA Trading Down 10.2% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $783,002.51 and $147.57 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00018811 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00020254 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,708.83 or 1.00015540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011380 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00211515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004197 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000841 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars.

