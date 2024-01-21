Swipe (SXP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.67 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $202.21 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 591,560,931 coins and its circulating supply is 591,560,435 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

