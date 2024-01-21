Terra (LUNA) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $416.67 million and approximately $28.00 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001395 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000907 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 637,853,295 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.