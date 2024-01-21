Axie Infinity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $41.96 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $7.87 or 0.00018846 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005316 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00020319 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,784.55 or 1.00055015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011374 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00211728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,797,202 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 135,779,271.76310742 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.83182037 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 402 active market(s) with $48,618,033.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

