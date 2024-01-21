Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $3.73 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $9.73 or 0.00023293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and $80.29 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00078990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00026960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000909 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 383,668,631 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

