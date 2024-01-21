Cardano Price Reaches $0.51 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $18.01 billion and $232.11 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.19 or 0.05919765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00078990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00026960 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00023293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,557,079,074 coins and its circulating supply is 35,404,636,124 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

