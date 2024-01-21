Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $104.17 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Steem has a market capitalization of $104.17 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 453,771,462 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

