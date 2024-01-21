Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Issues Earnings Results

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $407.65 million for the quarter. Birkenstock updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Birkenstock Price Performance

NYSE:BIRK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,529. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.12.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.51.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.