Blur Trading 9.7% Higher This Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Blur has a market cap of $50.37 million and $149.14 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001464 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,249,600,645.9284627 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.62503599 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $164,219,080.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

