IOTA Market Capitalization Achieves $701.77 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. IOTA has a total market cap of $701.77 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,095,541,289 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.