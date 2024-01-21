Qtum Price Tops $3.05 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Qtum has a market cap of $319.07 million and approximately $31.87 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.05 or 0.00007309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.69 or 0.05921958 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00026911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

