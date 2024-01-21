KickToken Price Hits $0.0171 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, KickToken has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $12.85 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00020475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,676.82 or 1.00015913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011389 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00207188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004555 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,741,374 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,741,402.10163733. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01706308 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.