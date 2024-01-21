Ethereum Price Reaches $2,467.93 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,467.93 or 0.05921613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $296.59 billion and approximately $4.50 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00078952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00026895 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00023299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,176,936 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

